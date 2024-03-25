Snow Golf? Casper Muni Launches Soft Opening Today for Walkers Only

Of course it would snow just before the Casper Muni Golf Course has a soft opening (for walkers only)...it's Wyoming.

So far nobody has decided to go for it. I thought for sure there would be somebody in a pair of shorts trudging through in spite of the weather. Give it time.

"If you want to come you can," the front desk assures me. "But it would not be very fun."

Guess I'll stay at my desk.

They'll be open until 2 p.m.

Muni is set to fully open with carts on Monday, April 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

By then maybe things will be different. It's too early to tell what Wyoming weather will have in store in seven days, but for the rest of the week it appears we will see a good mix of sunshine and rain (which is probably a good thing with the dry conditions we saw all winter).

Easter Egg Hunt This Sunday

On Easter Sunday, March 31, the golf course is hosting an egg hunt alongside brunch at the 19th Hole.

Easter egg hunts will be at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Craft tables will be open, as well, to dye eggs and color. Purchase of brunch is not required to participate in the activities. RSVP here.

Employment Opportunities

In a recent announcement on their website, the Golf Shop says they have job openings for a front desk attendant, ranger positions, and grounds maintenance. You can apply at the City of Casper website.