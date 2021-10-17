Snow Expected In Southeast Wyoming On Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says areas of southeast and south-central Wyoming could receive 2 to somewhere over 4 inches of snow or so on Tuesday.

The weather service says the predicted amounts of snow could change as the date gets closer.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Heads up to folks west I-25 and across Converse County Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Images above indicate the likelihood of areas seeing greater than 2 inches (left image) and greater than 4 inches (right image) of snow. Areas shaded in red and orange indicate a higher likelihood that those areas will receive those amounts. Models have been fairly consistent over the last few days, increasing confidence for snow across the regions. Stay tuned for all weather updates as the event gets closer for projected snow amounts in the next couple of days. For all weather updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at www.weather.gov.

