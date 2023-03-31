Snow: 1-3″ Possible; High Wind Watch, Warm Temps Fri-Sun
There's a 50% chance of snow this morning before 9 a.m. followed by a very windy weekend. Sunday night there is a 60% of precipitation, increasing to 90% by Monday, per the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tuesday is also currently at a 90% chance of snow.
