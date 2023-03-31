Snow: 1-3&#8243; Possible; High Wind Watch, Warm Temps Fri-Sun

Snow: 1-3″ Possible; High Wind Watch, Warm Temps Fri-Sun

Canva

There's a 50% chance of snow this morning before 9 a.m. followed by a very windy weekend. Sunday night there is a 60% of precipitation, increasing to 90% by Monday, per the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tuesday is also currently at a 90% chance of snow.

7-day Forecast for Casper-area, National Weather Service
loading...

Casper Boutique 'Babe & Ruthie' Opens Shop in Sunrise Shopping Center

Cirque Italia Returning to Casper with 'Paranormal Cirque,'

Cirque Italia is returning to Casper with their critically acclaimed 'Paranormal Cirque' show which will produce spooky, sexy, stunning acts from a variety of incredible performers. 
Categories: Casper News, Weather

More From K2 Radio