U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis on Tuesday joined legislation aimed at protecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the roughly 28,000 Wyoming residents who rely on federal food assistance, as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to cut off nutrition programs nationwide.

With federal funding stalled, SNAP and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs are expected to run out of money by Nov. 1, potentially leaving more than 40 million Americans without access to food aid.

The bill, called the Keep SNAP Funded Act, was introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and would ensure uninterrupted SNAP payments during the shutdown. The measure would retroactively fund the program to the start of the lapse in government operations.

Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, said the legislation is critical to preventing hunger and maintaining essential federal services while lawmakers remain at an impasse over a broader spending deal.

“A clean continuing resolution is the only way to ensure that SNAP and WIC remain funded, that federal law enforcement and air traffic controllers get paid, and that small business owners, ranchers, and farmers have access to critical loans,” Lummis said in a statement. “Until five more Democrats join us in voting for the clean CR, I will, of course, support legislation to ensure no child in Wyoming goes to bed hungry during the shutdown.”

The shutdown, now stretching into its 28th day, has shuttered nonessential federal services and slowed aid to rural communities that depend on U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.

Opponents of the Keep SNAP Funded Act argue that while protecting nutrition assistance during the government shutdown is important, the bill fails to address the broader issue of unchecked federal spending and the need for long-term fiscal reforms.

Some lawmakers and budget hawks contend that measures like the one backed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) only prolong the cycle of temporary fixes, allowing Congress to avoid making difficult budget decisions.

They argue that passing targeted funding bills during a shutdown undercuts negotiations for a comprehensive spending agreement, weakening incentives for both parties to reach a deal on a full-year budget or a clean continuing resolution.

“While no one wants to see families go hungry, Congress cannot continue to fund the government one program at a time,” one GOP aide said. “These piecemeal bills allow lawmakers to avoid accountability for runaway spending and fail to solve the root cause of these shutdowns.”

Critics also note that SNAP funding has already expanded significantly in recent years, and they question whether emergency appropriations during shutdowns risk creating a precedent that could erode fiscal discipline.

Supporters of the Keep SNAP Funded Act, however, maintain that protecting vulnerable families from hunger should not be used as leverage in budget negotiations.

