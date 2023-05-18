Smoke From Canadian Fires Reaches Central Wyoming

A weak southbound cold front with high pressure behind it is pushing smoke from Canadian wildfires into northern Wyoming and reaching Casper, according to the Riverton office of the National Weather Service.

The smoke will continue to spread south and west through Thursday and into Friday.

Visibility will be reduced at times as a result, especially across northern Wyoming.

The smoke has been rather dense especially along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor.

Smoke reduced visibility to less than a mile near Torrington.

In Sheridan, air quality "is being advertised as Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups," the Weather Service says. "At these levels it is recommended to keep outdoor activities light in intensity and short in duration.

Likewise, if you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged

exposure to smoke.

As of Tuesday, wildfires have burned over 1,800 square miles -- 478,000 hectares -- in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, 10 times the average area burned for this time of year, according to earth observatory.nasa.gov.

Alberta has the most wildfires, 87, with a fourth of those classified as out of control.

