Wyoming Mental Health Specialists Highlight Importance of Stress Management

In recognition of Stress Awareness Month, mental health professionals at Banner Health’s Torrington Community Hospital are advising on stress management and bringing attention to mental health resources available to the community, particularly for older adults.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 20% of people aged 55 and older experience some type of mental health concern, with depression being the most common. The Generations program at Community Hospital specifically targets this demographic through group therapy sessions, which research shows can be particularly effective.

“Learning from others and creating those connections is so important,” said Melanie Wolfe, associate director of behavioral health services at Community Hospital. “Groups let people know they are not in this alone and staff and patients are able to share and learn skills that are effective.”

Greg Krall, a licensed clinical therapist who has served the Torrington community since 2018, is the lead therapist for the hospital's Generations program, a specialized geriatric psychiatric service launched seven years ago in response to the area's growing aging population.

"As a therapist, I feel like I learn so much from people every day," says Krall, who splits his time between the hospital and clinic. "Remember that stress is just information, it's not necessarily all bad.”

He emphasizes the importance of recognizing stress signals, such as difficulty sleeping or concentrating, as potential indicators to seek professional help.

Jimi Courtney, a licensed professional counselor, brings fresh perspectives to the mental health team. A Torrington native who recently joined Banner Health, Courtney advises her patients to try things such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided meditation techniques for stress management.

"Not every tool works every time and with every person, but don't throw it out," Courtney says, encouraging patients to develop a personalized toolkit of coping strategies.

The clinic addresses various sources of stress, including:

Financial concerns

Political anxiety

Grief and loss

Seasonal depression

Family relationships

Most services are covered by Medicare and Medicaid and Banner Health accepts most major insurance. Community members interested in accessing mental health services can contact Banner Health Clinic at 307-532-2107 or speak with their primary care physician for a referral.

8 Tips for Navigating Retirement Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, Retirement Transition Expert and Author of ' Encore: A High Achiever's Guide to Retirement ' shares eight tips. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM