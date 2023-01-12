Slick Roads in and Around Casper – Several Crashes Reported Last Night

6:30 a.m.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closures at U.S. 20/26, closed Casper to Moneda.

"Highway Patrol reported several crashes last night in the Waltman area prompting the closure. We're expecting it to reopen mid-morning" read a post on their Facebook page.

U.S. 287/WYO 789 closed Muddy Gap to Sweetwater Station Junction is also closed.

"We've also had several reports of stalled vehicles and other issues in the Chugwater area. Be aware if you're traveling I-25 south of Chugwater. No unnecessary travel I-25 from WYO 34 to Cheyenne.

Elsewhere expect slick conditions all highways. Secondary routes likely to be snow covered."

