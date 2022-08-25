Skateboarder Injured After Being Hit by Motorcycle in Cheyenne

A skateboarder was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle in Cheyenne Thursday morning, police say.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. Lincolnway, near Big O Tires.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the skateboarder was attempting to cross E. Lincolnway when he rode into the path of an oncoming motorcycle and was hit.

Farkas says the motorcyclist, who was uninjured in the crash, allegedly attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid the collision.

Farkas did not know the extent of the skateboarder's injuries.

"Impairment is not being looked at as a factor in this collision," she said. "Both the skateboarder and the motorcyclist were issued citations."

“Unfortunately, this is the second pedestrian-involved collision that officers have responded to this week," said Chief Mark Francisco. "We ask everyone using our roadways - pedestrians and vehicles alike - to stay alert, eliminate distractions, and slow down.”

The case remains under investigation by the police department.

