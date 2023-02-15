Cheyenne Man Charged in 2021 Crash That Killed Pedestrian

A 33-year-old Cheyenne man is facing up to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, in the 3600 block of E. Lincolnway, near Shari's Cafe and Pies.

Police say 62-year-old Joe Sanders, of Cheyenne, was attempting to cross the road in an unlit area where there is no crosswalk when he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW.

The driver, Brandon Cabot Sibbitt, swerved left but still struck Sanders, sending him vaulting off the right side of his BMW.

Sanders suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sibbitt, who was still sitting in his BMW when police contacted him, was checked for signs of impairment, but none were found.

Police say Sibbitt consented to a blood draw at the scene which was collected without a search warrant.

On May 13, 2022, police received the results of Sibbitt's blood draw, which indicated he had THC in his system at the time of the crash. No alcohol was present.

An arrest warrant for aggravated vehicular homicide was issued for Sibbitt on Jan. 30, 2023, and he was taken into custody on Feb. 12, 2023.

He made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Feb. 13, 2023, and was released from jail after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

Sibbitt's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.