Downtown Casper shimmered like a storybook this Saturday afternoon as the community gathered for one of winter’s most beloved traditions: Skate With Your Favorite Princesses and Superheroes. From 1 to 3 p.m., the ice rink at the heart of the city transformed into a living comic book and fairy tale, with capes fluttering, tiaras sparkling, and laughter echoing off the surrounding brick storefronts and glowing streetlamps.

January in Casper can be fierce, but this was one of those perfect Wyoming days — crisp and clear, not too cold and not too warm — where the sun glints off the snow and the air feels bright with possibility. Families poured into downtown, bundled in scarves and mittens, as tiny Batmen, Wonder Women, princesses and ice queens laced up their skates. Parents snapped photos while children took careful first glides across the ice, often hand in hand with their favorite characters.

What made the afternoon even more special was the simple fact that it happened at all. In years past, this rink would already be shuttered for the season, its boards stacked away until next winter. This year, thanks to community support and sponsorship, it stayed open — giving Casper one more magical chance to gather, skate and celebrate the season together.

Visit Casper helped make the event possible, and their support was felt in every joyful moment on the ice. From the smooth, well-kept rink to the welcoming atmosphere that filled downtown, their investment allowed families to enjoy an experience that felt both festive and deeply local.

As the sun dipped lower over Casper Mountain, children left the rink flushed and smiling, clutching memories that will last long after the ice melts. ❄️

👑🦸‍♂️Capes & Tiaras at David Street Station's Ice Rink January 10, 2026. It was a perfect Wyoming winter day — crisp, sunny, and full of joy ☀️❄️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media