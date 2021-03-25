Six Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

Although heavy accumulations aren't expected in most areas, southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to get some snow to end the workweek.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"While snow continues to melt across much of the area from last week's historic winter storm, there is the potential for additional snowfall to end the work week. This next system will approach the area Thursday night as snow showers begin over the Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountain Ranges. Snow showers will begin to spread farther east Friday morning and into the afternoon where rain may mix in with snow, especially across the Nebraska Panhandle. Overall, most of the area will only see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall with this system while the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges could see upwards of 6 inches. There is the possibility for localized heavier snowfall bands to setup so stay tuned for updates."