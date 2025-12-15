A familiar roadside icon has gone missing in Natrona County, and investigators are asking the public for help to bring it home.

In the early morning hours of November 5, 2025, a Sinclair Dinosaur statue was stolen from Sloane’s General Store in Alcova, Wyoming, according to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The bright green dinosaur—an instantly recognizable symbol of Sinclair stations and a favorite photo stop for locals and travelers alike—is valued at approximately $8,000.

The theft has sparked concern not only because of the statue’s monetary value, but because of its place in the community. For many, the Sinclair Dino is more than décor; it’s a piece of Americana and a quirky landmark that adds character to the area. Its sudden disappearance has left a noticeable gap where it once stood.

Investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from the area and are particularly interested in speaking with the owner or owners of a pickup truck seen near the store around the time of the theft. At the time the video was captured, the truck appeared to be:

Missing sections of body trim on the driver’s side

Equipped with a bug deflector on the front

Fitted with a toolbox mounted in the truck bed

Authorities believe information about this vehicle could be key to locating the missing dinosaur and identifying those responsible.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity, recognizes the vehicle, or has information about the stolen Sinclair Dinosaur is urged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crimestopperscasper.org or by calling 307-577-8477. Tips that assist the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

For now, the search continues for the missing dino, with investigators hopeful that a tip from the public will help return the iconic statue to its rightful place in Alcova.