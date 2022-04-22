Significant Portions Of Wyoming Under Blizzard Warning; Road Closures Likely

A substantial portion of Wyoming is under either a blizzard or winter storm warning.

That's according to the National Weather Service.

Get our free mobile app

According to a blizzard warning issued Friday, Johnson, Sheridan, Campbell, Weston and Crook Counties could see snow accumulations from 5 to 16 inches.

Additionally, those counties can expect winds up to 60 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible with road closures likely. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to whiteout conditions," the weather service said.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a winter storm warning for central Wyoming and the Bighorn Mountains.

Upper elevations could see 10 to 14 inches of snow. Casper could see 4 to 6 inches.

"Travel could be difficult, especially Saturday morning with slushy and slick roads," the weather service said. "Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. Visibility will be under a tenth of a mile in heavier snow bursts."