Significant First Responder Presence at Old Chicago in Casper
UPDATE: The vehicle was parked at Natural Grocers, says Casper PD Amber Freestone, but went over the retaining wall.
---
Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Amber Freestone shared photos related to "significant first responder presence at Old Chicago" on Casper's East side.
Right now all we know is: "Unoccupied vehicle, no injuries."
We will update this story as soon as possible.
