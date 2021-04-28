Shoshoni Sets up Fund for Families of Railcar Workers

People have the opportunity to contribute to a fund to help the families of the two men killed in the railcar accident last week, according to a news release from Shoshoni Police Chief Chris Konija on Wednesday.

Daniel Conway, 18, of Shoshoni and Dallas Mitchell, 28, of Riverton died when they were working on a tanker car and its contents exploded at the Wasatch Railcar Repair on April 21.

Mitchell leaves behind a wife and six children, Konija said.

Shoshoni town officials voted to set up the Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund along with the non-profit Riverton Depot Foundation to accept donations.

The fund will help alleviate the financial hardships and sudden loss of income by the families, according to the news release. 'Recognizing the emotional toll and hardships due to the sudden loss of life and the need to grieve, the Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund seeks to provide direct support and a sense of financial relief to the survivors' families."

Donations can be made anonymously directly to the Riverton Depot Foundation in care of the Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund, 205 S. Broadway Ave., Riverton, WY 82501.

The Central Bank and Trust also is accepting donations for the fund bank account.

Donors also may give through the GoFundMe account under Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund.

Donations are tax deductible.