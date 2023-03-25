100% of Sales to Jersey Mike’s Will Go to Jason’s Friends Foundation on Wednesday

Jersey Mike's, the nationwide sub shop with locations in Casper and Laramie, is celebrating its 13th Annual 'Month of Giving,' by donating 100% of its sales to the Jason's Friends Foundation on Wednesday, March 29.

Throughout March, customers of the sandwich shop have been able to make donations to various charities when they bought their subs and now, the restaurant is making a donation of their own - 100% of their sales, not just their profits. And it's all going to the Jason's Friends Foundation.

Not only that, Lisa Eades, the Founder and Executive Director of the Jason's Friends Foundation also shared another tidbit.

"The owner of Jersey Mike's have the rights to the entire state, and they're about to open a location in Sheridan, Gillette, and Cheyenne," Eades told K2 Radio News. "And what they shared with me is that we will be the recipients of grand opening revenue from each of those three new locations."

Eades said that these openings are a month-long event and on the day of each grand opening, the profits that the shop makes will go to Jason's Friends as well.

That's in addition to what they will receive on March 29.

But wait, there's more.

"I think the most exciting thing is the fact that the owner, Christie Kroeger, referred to this as a partnership for the next three years," Eades said. "On March 29, they give 100% of the day's sales - not just profit, but the entire sale - will go to Jason's Friends. And that will happen on the last Wednesday of March for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Eades said that Kroeger chose the Jason's Friends Foundation but she knows that the organization truly cares about the youth of the community, and of Wyoming as a whole.

Kroeger said that she had met Rocky Eades, Lisa's husband, in 2006 or 2007 and later heard about Jason's story and what the foundation has done for countless Wyoming families.

"We chose the Jason's Friends Foundation because of how important they are to the community," Kroeger said. "Cancer affects so many families and the devastation it can cause is awful. It's horrible enough to have a child that is sick, but then to have to worry about the finances...what they do for those families is just amazing. And we wanted to do whatever we could to help."

For Jersey Mike's, this is an opportunity to give back to the communities of which they are a part. Their website states that at their first nationwide day of giving, all of Jersey Mike's 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 different charities.

Since that first year, they have raised more than $67 million for various charities.

"This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference," the Jersey Mike's website states.

Countless charities will benefit from this Day of Giving from Jersey Mike's, and Eades stated that the Jason's Friends Foundation is thrilled to be chosen as a recipient.

"We're honored and humbled," she stated. "We're just beyond excited that it's going to extend for the next three years. It's just another way for Wyoming people to help Wyoming people, because any money that's spent in the business that day will all go to the Jason's Friends Foundation."

All sales made on Wednesday, March 29 in each of the Jersey Mike's locations in Wyoming will go directly to the Jason's Friends Foundation.

To find out more about the Month of Giving, you can visit the Jersey Mike's website.

To find out more about the Jason's Friends Foundation, visit their Facebook page.