Railcar Explosion Near Shoshoni Kills Two Men

An explosion in a railcar near Shoshoni on Wednesday afternoon killed two men, according to a news release from the Shoshoni Police Department.

A loud explosion was heard southeast of Shoshoni about 3:24 p.m., and Fremont County Dispatch received the initial reports including possible injuries two minutes later from Wasatch Railcar Repair.

Shoshoni police officers responded to the site, 8 Muskrat Road, at 3:28 p.m., and learned at least two persons were unresponsive inside a tanker.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Fire, AMR ground ambulance and Guardian Lifeflight were immediately dispatched to respond to the multiple casualty incident.

A specialized confined quarters response team was requested from Casper Fire-EMS due to the high level of noxious gases.

Two deceased male persons, ages 28 and 18, were recovered from inside the tanker.

The Fremont County Coroner's Office will make known the victims' identifications identifications after the families are notified.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and will be coordinated with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Federal Railroad Association.