Short Draw Fire in Wyoming & Montana Consumes 40,000 Acres, Several Structures
According to the Powder River County Sheriff's Office, the Short Draw has a line all the way around it.
Crews continue to work diligently to fight on going hot spots. On the Wyoming border crews are fighting the areas that continue to be a problem.
The fire is currently at 40,000 acres per InciWeb.
Damage assessments are ongoing, with some outbuildings and primary structures reported as lost.
The State has setup a website for affected landowners of wildfires. Please visit the website.
Evacuation orders on the Wyoming side remain in place, and residents are urged to adhere to them.
Wildfire Burns Field South of Wyoming Boulevard
September 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a grass fire on Wyoming Boulevard and Tranquility Way ~8:00 p.m.
Salt Creek Fire and Poison Spider Fire
September 11, 2024
