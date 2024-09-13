Short Draw Fire in Wyoming & Montana Consumes 40,000 Acres, Several Structures

According to the Powder River County Sheriff's Office, the Short Draw has a line all the way around it.

Crews continue to work diligently to fight on going hot spots. On the Wyoming border crews are fighting the areas that continue to be a problem.

The fire is currently at 40,000 acres per InciWeb.

Damage assessments are ongoing, with some outbuildings and primary structures reported as lost.

The State has setup a website for affected landowners of wildfires. Please visit the website.

Evacuation orders on the Wyoming side remain in place, and residents are urged to adhere to them.

