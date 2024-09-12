Campbell County Wildfire Update: Latest On Uncontained Short Draw Fire

The Short Draw Fire in Campbell County burned over 20,000 acres last night and is still 0% contained as of September 12 at 9:21 a.m.

The fire is located in northern Campbell County on the Montana border with 2/3 of the fire on the Montana side. It is burning through grass, brush, and timber.



The fire is expected to keep growing to the north with high winds forecasted this afternoon. Multiple structures have been lost, and damage assessments are ongoing.

Campbell County Fire Department crews and other responding agencies are working on containment lines throughout the day.

Wyoming and Montana fire crews, along with heavy equipment and aircraft, are involved in suppression efforts.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team is coordinating the firefighting activities.

Evacuation orders remain in place, and residents are urged to adhere to the orders. Difficult travel conditions are expected due to increased fire activity this afternoon.

The City of Gillette and the Town of Wright are not currently threatened by the fires. The evacuation area is the northern end of Campbell County near the Border Line Estates/Ranchettes.

High winds are expected due to thunderstorm cells to the west, with minimal precipitation forecasted. A Red Flag Warning is in place for Campbell County due to high temperatures, low relative humidity, and high winds.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place as the vegetation is highly susceptible to ignition. The smoke in the area is from numerous wildfires burning in the region. Lightning did come through the area last night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Salt Creek Fire and Poison Spider Fire September 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media