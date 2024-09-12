Edness Kimball Wilkins Park rolls out special beach mat

CASPER, Wyo. — Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park has acquired an accessible beach mat to enhance recreational opportunities, according to a press release.

Mobi-Mat makes the heavy-duty portable ramp from 100% recycled polyester material, “to create a stable and durable surface over soft or unstable ground,” according to the press release.

The ramp provides light- and medium-sized vehicles such as wheelchairs access to the pond’s shoreline.

Teka Perry, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023, tried out the device after it was installed at the end of August at the park, which is on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 east of Evansville.

Perry is a frequent visitor to the Edness Wilkins State Park and an advocate for increased accessibility. She provided park staff with valuable feedback.

“Thank you to the Ms. Wheelchair America Foundation for offering me the hope and freedom award, which I was then able to contribute the money I won towards this project,” Perry said.

“This will be a great addition,” she said. “I will be able to get down to the water with my kids.”

These mats have been used successfully on beaches throughout the United States for many years, and is a welcome addition to the park, Superintendent Linley Mayer said.

“We are grateful to be able to work with the Wyoming State Parks team and with their support provide this addition to the park as we strive to meet the department’s mission of improving communities and enriching lives,” Mayer said.