Obituaries: Potter; Young

Gary Wayne Potter: 1954 – 2024

Gary Wayne Potter, born June 2, 1954, in Casper, Wyoming, to Thelma and Charles Ralph Potter, passed away on September 8, 2024. Gary attended Grant Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High School, and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1973.

Gary began his career as a surveyor and found his true passion in construction. Initially working for his brother at Ray Potter Construction, he spent most of his career as a Superintendent at Caspar Building Systems before following his entrepreneurial spirit to establish Gary Potter Construction. His family will remember him whenever they drive past the Nicolaysen, the Senior Center, Casper Classical Academy, Independence Rock rest area, T-Bird gym, Casper Orthopedic, Gillette Wyoming Machinery, and Hat Six Travel Center. In 2011, Gary and his wife Peggy purchased a second home in Sun City, Arizona. Due to the physical demands of his work, Gary retired in 2016.

A natural athlete, in high school at the Casper annual sports award banquet, he was selected Student Athlete of the Year for the city. He made friends across town through his participation in basketball, football, softball, bowling, track and field, and rugby, with golf becoming his favorite sport. Some golf highlights include his hole-in-one during the Member-Member and winning the Valley Classic at Paradise Valley Country Club for the second time this past July with his buddy Billy Marvel. Known for his big stature and heart of gold, Gary was a devoted husband and father.

Gary married Peggy Fustish on January 8, 1977, and together they had three daughters: Misty, Ashley, and Cassidy. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Annabelle, Alaina, Quinn, Derek, Rourke, Callie, and Connor, never missing an opportunity to support them in swimming, sports, or their latest projects. He would even drive across the country just to be a stand-in babysitter.

Gary was known for his willingness to help others and was described as strong and steady. While the aches and pains are gone, his sly smile will surely live on.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Potter; daughters: Misty (Seth) Conine, Ashley (Matt) Bowman, and Cassidy (Alex) Stevanov; and grandchildren: Annabelle, Alaina, Quinn, Derek, Rourke, Callie, and Connor. He is also survived by his siblings: Jim Potter, Charles (Judy) Potter, Dave (Dixie) Potter, Beulah Tackett, Ray (Judie) Potter, and Alan (Mona) Potter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Courtney Potter and his parents, Ralph and Thelma Potter.

The family is planning an October tribute in Arizona, and a memorial service will be held in Casper, Wyoming, in the summer of 2025.

Robert Ray Young: 1971 – 2024

Robert Ray Young, 53 of Casper, Wyoming passed away Sept. 9, 2024. Bob was born Feb. 21, 1971 to Karen and W.R Young, and was raised in Casper most of his life. He is the son of Karen and his stepfather Kurtis Brown, brother of Jessica Cook, and grandson of Ray and Maxcine Dowler.

As a young man, Bob loved working in the oilfield starting out as drill hand and advancing to Motor Operator. He worked elsewhere in Wyo. as needed in various positions. Bob later trained to receive his CDL license so he could drive semi-tractor trucks and go over the road. He always felt his Grandpa Ray would have been proud of him for that. Bob was extremely hard working, reliable, loyal, and proud of his job and the people and friends he made. His hand shake was good to his word.

Bob met the love of his life, Angel Raney, through mutual friends, and when she passed unexpectedly, he never forgot their love together. He never married or had children, but loved his nieces: Delyla, Dakota, and Dyllan, and Aunt Cindy. He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, shooting his guns, watching western movies, and his dog Sadie.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Maxcine Dowler, Father William R. Young; and grandmother, Wanda Kimmons of Arkansas; and his step-grandparents, Robert and Helene Brown.

Your smile lit up the room, you knew how to have a good time, and make others laugh. You we always be missed and never forgotten.

Blessed are those who mourn: for they will be comforted — Matthew 5: 4

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life may be held at a later date.