Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/4/24–9/10/24)

Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/4/24–9/10/24)

Marriages

Credit: Tom Morton /

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Kameron Daniel Mellon and Chayci Denae Russell
  • Joshua Paul Johnston and Amy Pauline Pirelli
  • David Nash Bennyhoff and Araynne Cypress Meacham
  • Slater Kanen Perry and Mackenzie Ann Cummings
  • Scott David Chavez and Cheryl Dawn Walker
  • Mitchell Eric McElwain and Kiana Tanaka Leisz
  • Nickelas Angel Perez and Mackenzie Elizabeth Branstetter
  • Charlie Robert Argento Jr. and Lorraine Annette Broughton
  • Bryce Allyn Parmely and Emily Adayla Shane Hysell
  • Kevin Ray Anderson and Cortney Loraine Anderson
  • John Russell Lutz and Julie Lynn Morton
  • Forest Jentry Mock and Lexis Marie Mann
  • Lane Vincent Hansen and Wendy Cathleen Cooper
  • Zaccery Caine Johnston and Rebecca Marie Johnson
  • James Dean Apel and Misty Renee Bynum
  • Cory Patrick Keating and Kelsey Hannah Yancey
  • Dylan Lee Hawkins and Marigha Lynn Dulin
  • Jarred Michael Nix and Jessie Ivy Mae Single
  • Natalie Korrin Smith and Ryeann Elizabeth Williams

Click here to see the divorce filings for the week.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio