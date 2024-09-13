Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/4/24–9/10/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Kameron Daniel Mellon and Chayci Denae Russell

Joshua Paul Johnston and Amy Pauline Pirelli

David Nash Bennyhoff and Araynne Cypress Meacham

Slater Kanen Perry and Mackenzie Ann Cummings

Scott David Chavez and Cheryl Dawn Walker

Mitchell Eric McElwain and Kiana Tanaka Leisz

Nickelas Angel Perez and Mackenzie Elizabeth Branstetter

Charlie Robert Argento Jr. and Lorraine Annette Broughton

Bryce Allyn Parmely and Emily Adayla Shane Hysell

Kevin Ray Anderson and Cortney Loraine Anderson

John Russell Lutz and Julie Lynn Morton

Forest Jentry Mock and Lexis Marie Mann

Lane Vincent Hansen and Wendy Cathleen Cooper

Zaccery Caine Johnston and Rebecca Marie Johnson

James Dean Apel and Misty Renee Bynum

Cory Patrick Keating and Kelsey Hannah Yancey

Dylan Lee Hawkins and Marigha Lynn Dulin

Jarred Michael Nix and Jessie Ivy Mae Single

Natalie Korrin Smith and Ryeann Elizabeth Williams

