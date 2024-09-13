Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/4/24–9/10/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Kameron Daniel Mellon and Chayci Denae Russell
- Joshua Paul Johnston and Amy Pauline Pirelli
- David Nash Bennyhoff and Araynne Cypress Meacham
- Slater Kanen Perry and Mackenzie Ann Cummings
- Scott David Chavez and Cheryl Dawn Walker
- Mitchell Eric McElwain and Kiana Tanaka Leisz
- Nickelas Angel Perez and Mackenzie Elizabeth Branstetter
- Charlie Robert Argento Jr. and Lorraine Annette Broughton
- Bryce Allyn Parmely and Emily Adayla Shane Hysell
- Kevin Ray Anderson and Cortney Loraine Anderson
- John Russell Lutz and Julie Lynn Morton
- Forest Jentry Mock and Lexis Marie Mann
- Lane Vincent Hansen and Wendy Cathleen Cooper
- Zaccery Caine Johnston and Rebecca Marie Johnson
- James Dean Apel and Misty Renee Bynum
- Cory Patrick Keating and Kelsey Hannah Yancey
- Dylan Lee Hawkins and Marigha Lynn Dulin
- Jarred Michael Nix and Jessie Ivy Mae Single
- Natalie Korrin Smith and Ryeann Elizabeth Williams
