Fifth Graders Invited to Mini KEY Camp October 28

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

All Natrona County fifth graders are invited to attend Mini KEY Camp on Monday, Oct. 28.

Much like the summer KEY Camp for seventh and eighth graders, Mini KEY Camp offers students unique enrichment opportunities academically and socially, according to Brittney Good, community education program coordinator.

The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and features lunch, dinner, and snacks. “Activity-focused classes, dynamic instructors, and a KEY Camp favorite, GaGa Ball, make this camp a truly unique experience,” said Good.

A highlight of this year’s camp will provide students the opportunity to hear from a Fulbright Scholar from France. Capucine Cesmat is from Compiègne in the north of France. She graduated in 2024 with a master’s in anglophone studies specializing in American history. She is a faculty member in the world languages department for the 2024-2025 school year, teaching various French classes.

The Mini KEY Camp takes place on the Casper College campus. The camp fee is $65, and applications are due by Monday, Oct. 14.