Shooting Incident in Casper Leads to Serious Conditions for Victim

On Saturday, October 12, Casper Police responded to a shots fired call on North Grant Street.

The Casper Police Department wrote in a news release that officers arrived to the scene within three minutes of the call and found the area to be quiet with no traffic, no residential or business lights on or disturbance.

Later in the morning, officers were advised of a shooting victim being treated at Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Witnesses accompanying the victim advised CPD Officers that the shooting had happened on N Grant Street in the same timeline as the shots fired call, causing the call to be reopened with officers responding to an out-building in the 300 block of N Grant.

This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an altercation between individuals who know each other. The victim is in serious but stable condition at Banner Wyoming Medical Center.