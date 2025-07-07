Campground Chaos As Gunfire Erupts Over A Late-night Dispute in Casper-Area

The Natrona County Sheriffs Office just released details about a weekend shooting at a local campground.

On July 5, around 10:30 pm, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at an unincorporated camping area between Black Beach Campground and Cottonwood Campground off of Kortes Road.

Through their investigation, deputies determined that an argument occurred within a group of campers who were attempting to prevent an intoxicated male from driving.

The intoxicated male produced a rifle pointed in the direction of another male.

In response, the other male fired his handgun. As a result, the male with the rifle and a female bystander each sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Both were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

NCSO state that the situation was quickly contained and deputies determined there was no ongoing threat to the public in the area.

The male who discharged his firearm was detained for the investigation and later released.

Investigators have spoken with all involved individuals. This incident remains under active investigation by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

