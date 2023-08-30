Shooter Standoff in Teton County Led to SHELTER IN PLACE, Road Closure

Yesterday evening at 8:46 p.m. the Teton County Sheriff's Office closed Spring Gulch Rd from Highway 22 to Sagebrush Dr due to reports of an active shooter.

By 9:04 p.m. the Teton County Emergency Management task force issued the following statement:

Those in the area of Spring Gulch Rd between Highway 22 and Sagebrush must SHELTER IN PLACE NOW. There is an active shooter in the area. Go indoors, stay away from windows, and stay tuned for updates. Updates will be sent as more info is available.

Spring Gulch Rd, Google Maps Spring Gulch Rd, Google Maps loading...

The SHELTER IN PLACE was lifted for the area at 11:40 p.m. but Spring Gulch Rd remains closed for investigation purposes until about 12:45 a.m. today, Aug. 23.

Jackson Hole News & Guide wrote that Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said the incident began as a domestic incident that escalated to a shooter standoff. Authorities were able to talk to the subject down and take him into custody.

Attacking the pavement of the West F Street Bridge. Casper, Wyo., July 26, 2023