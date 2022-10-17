Sheridan Secures #1 Seed in 4A Knocking off Natrona

In what turned out to be a compelling game, #1 Sheridan remained on top of the 4A standings with a 28-22 road win over #3 Natrona on Friday in Casper. The Broncs are 8-0 and are the #1 seed heading into the playoffs. Sheridan put a couple of touchdowns on the board in the first quarter on an 11-yard run from Dane Steel and a 48-yard gallop from Colson Coon. Sandwiched in between that was a 4-yard run for a score from Natrona's Mason Weickum.

Colson Coon added a 10-yard run for a TD so at the halftime intermission Sheridan led 21-6. Coon by the way had 124 yards rushing in the contest. Natrona jumped right back in the game in the 3rd quarter thanks pair of touchdown runs from quarterback Wyatt Powell who ended up with 157 yards on the ground so it was 2 point game in the 3rd with the Mustangs trailing 21-19.

In the 4th quarter, Sheridan gave themselves some breathing room as quarterback Cael Gilbertson threw a TD pass to Steel that covered a dozen yards to bump the lead to 28-19. Natrona did force a turnover later in the 4th and ended up with a field goal to make it 28-22. NC had the ball late in the game and was driving only to be stopped by an interception by Sheridan's Aiden O'Leary.

So Natrona is 5-3 on the year and will host Thunder Basin on Friday night. A Mustang win gives them the #3 seed and a loss could put the team in the #4 spot or the #5 spot in 4A. We have a short video from the 2nd half of this game in Casper and some super-duper photos courtesy of Libby Ngo in our gallery below. Enjoy.

Sheridan Vs. Natrona Football Sheridan Vs. Natrona Football