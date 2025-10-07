Mother of the man who killed Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee is sentenced

A Sheridan woman will spend a year in federal prison for illegally buying guns for her son — a convicted felon who later used one of those weapons to kill a police officer.

Seventy-one-year-old Eileen Marie Hurley was sentenced to twelve months and one day behind bars, followed by a year of supervised release. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne on October first.

According to federal prosecutors, back in May of 2022, Hurley bought three handguns and matching ammunition for her son, William Lowery, in Sheridan. On federal ATF forms, she falsely claimed she was the actual buyer — even though she knew Lowery was prohibited from owning firearms because of felony and domestic violence convictions.

Fast-forward to February 2024 — when Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee was serving Lowery a trespass notice outside a rental home. Investigators say when the officer tried to restrain Lowery, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and opened fire — killing Sergeant Krinkee in front of witnesses.

Lowery was later killed by law enforcement after a 30-hour standoff. Officers found one of the pistols Hurley had purchased inside the house where he was barricaded — and the other two in his truck.

When questioned by federal agents, Hurley initially claimed she had “no idea” where her son got the guns. But investigators recovered text messages showing she had purchased them specifically for him — despite knowing about his violent history and drug use.

The case was investigated by the ATF and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paige Hammer and Margaret Vierbuchen.

U.S. Attorney Darin Smith said in a statement, “If you buy a gun for a known violent prohibited person and they use that gun to commit a violent crime, you will be prosecuted.” He added that while nothing can undo the tragedy, the case sets a precedent to deter future so-called “straw purchases.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers called Sergeant Krinkee “a true example of what it means to protect and serve,” and said the case is a stark reminder that straw purchasing is both illegal and deadly.

Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said the sentencing brings “mixed emotions,” offering some accountability but also underscoring the pain of losing Sergeant Krinkee.

The case was part of Operation Take Back America, a national Justice Department initiative targeting violent crime, cartels, and illegal firearms trafficking.

DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper All of the information below was obtained from the National Crime Information Center entries created by the entering law enforcement agencies. This page will only contain people who were reported missing in Wyoming to a Wyoming law enforcement agency.

Wyoming law enforcement agencies are working cooperatively on unsolved missing person cases located throughout the State of Wyoming. A brief summary of each missing person case is provided. Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

**To submit a tip on a missing person from Wyoming please visit wyomingdci.wyo.gov

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media