Sex Offender Assaulted in Natrona County Detention Center During Court Hearing

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County circuit court by video for a probation revocation hearing.

In 2016, 27-year-old Brenden Day was placed on probation after being convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree and public indecency on multiple occasions.

On April 18th, Day was arrested for shaking his penis at a 10-year-old girl in an alleyway near Beech and Milton Street. Day was sentenced to a 4- to- six year prison sentence.

He also has four other counts of indecent exposure and one count of stalking on his criminal record.

Day was brought before the court on Tuesday, Aug 15, before Judge Nichole Collier for possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Collier sentenced Day to a term of probation.

As part of his probation conditions, Day was not allowed to possess pornography; however, he violated when he accessed pornography via a Playstation.

During today's court hearing, while Judge Michael Patchen read Day the details of the charging document, another defendant -- 30-year-old Antonio Vera -- attacked Day from behind.

Vera threw Day to the ground and a Natrona County Sheriff's Deputy quickly intervened, removing the attacker from the room.

In addition to current charges pending for violating a protection order, Vera will be charged with battery and contempt of court.

For the latter, Patchen said Vera will serve a mandatory 10 days.

Vera's violent criminal history is extensive. He has been convicted in Natrona County on four domestic battery charges, all in the past two years. He also has a domestic assault charge going back to June of 2021.

A visibly shaken Day was brought back before the judge soonafter the attack.

Day pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his probation.

Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson recommended the judge impose a prison sentence.

Judge Patchen agreed, sentencing him to 2.5 years.

"I do not want you released until we have a treatment program," said Patchen. He said Day could have a sentence review in 60 days.

