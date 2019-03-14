Several Wyoming School Districts Closed Again Due to Storm

There will be no classes again Thursday in a number of eastern Wyoming schools in the wake of a record-breaking storm.

However, Casper and Midwest schools remain open, though there will be no district transportation between Casper and Midwest or along rural routes on WY 220.

The following districts have announced closures for Thursday:

Albany County School District No. 1

Campbell County School District No. 1

Carbon County School District No. 2

Converse County School District No. 2

Goshen County School District No. 1

Johnson County School District No. 1

Laramie County School District No. 1

Laramie County School District No. 2

Platte County School District No. 1

Platte County School District No. 2

Sheridan County School District No. 3 is on a late start, with classes beginning at 10 a.m. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is also on a two-hour late start.

The Kaycee School is also on a two-hour delayed start, with buses running two hours later than usual and classes beginning at 10 a.m.