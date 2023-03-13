Natrona School Board Receives Grant for Clinical Lab Camp

The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday accepted a $5,000 grant for the directors of a summer week-long career exploration camp about clinical laboratory science.

The grant is from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services -- BOCES -- to School District tutor Barbara Harvey and Dino Madsen, director of Casper College's Medical Laboratory Technician program.

Harvey and Madsen will conduct the clinical lab science immersion program from June 12 -16.

It is open to all high school students in the district who have successfully completed high school biology and Algebra I courses.

The grant will be under the direction of the School District in cooperation with Casper College.

