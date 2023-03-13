Natrona School Board Receives Grant for Clinical Lab Camp
The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday accepted a $5,000 grant for the directors of a summer week-long career exploration camp about clinical laboratory science.
The grant is from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services -- BOCES -- to School District tutor Barbara Harvey and Dino Madsen, director of Casper College's Medical Laboratory Technician program.
Harvey and Madsen will conduct the clinical lab science immersion program from June 12 -16.
It is open to all high school students in the district who have successfully completed high school biology and Algebra I courses.
The grant will be under the direction of the School District in cooperation with Casper College.
Whoa! Casper Man Paints Snow Sculptures in Vibrant Colors
Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper
Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!