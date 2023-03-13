Natrona School Board Ayes $64K Contract for Teacher Development

The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday approved a contract for a consulting firm to help teachers in two elementary schools improve teaching math and English.

Bar Nunn Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary requested the help for "intensive support in standards-based instruction," according to the requisition for the contract services.

Bar Nunn Elementary will receive $30,950 and Cottonwood Elementary will receive $33,200 for a total of $64,150.

The contract with Marzano Resources also includes subsequent coaching.

Both schools will used the professional development programs to improve teaching in preschool through fifth-grade classes.

A school improvement grant will pay for the contract.

