Several of Casper’s Outdoor Rec Services Impacted by Storm

The City of Casper just announced that recreation services including golf, outdoor swimming and sports leagues have all been impacted by yesterday’s storm.

All outdoor pools are closed Friday, June 16 but expected to reopen Saturday, June 17 with warm, sunny forecasts.

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is open regular hours.

The Casper Municipal Golf Course is open to walkers only at least through Sunday, June 18.

Staff will assess conditions early next week to determine when the course is ready for carts.

Thursday night’s softball games will be rescheduled at a later time.

The City is working with the Casper SPUDS and Casper Legion Baseball to assess field viability for games this weekend. Tonight’s SPUDS is canceled.

“It’s obviously been a tough summer for outdoor recreation, and we apologize for the numerous cancellations we’ve had to make,” recreation manager Phil Moya said. “While we wait for rain to pass and fields to dry out, CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center is a great indoor show,” he said.

For more information on City recreational services, call (307)235-8484.

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.