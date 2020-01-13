Several Inches of Snow Expected In Snowy Range, Sierra Madre

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says several inches of snow can be expected in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountains through Wednesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website;

''Mountain snow will continue tonight through Monday w/ several inches of additional accumulation possible in the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains. Those with recreational interests in these mountains should be prepared for winter conditions, possibly mixed with blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times with gusts 35 to 45 mph possible. Wind gusts may spill into the Front Range in the afternoon/evening and cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, cool and breezy across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle."