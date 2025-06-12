Seven Casper College cowboys advance to CNFR

Casper College News Release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Seven Casper College cowboys will compete in the College National Finals Rodeo, June 15-21. The Seven athletes from the Casper College Men’s Rodeo team who qualified to compete in this year’s CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center are James Perrin, Eastan West, Malcom Heathershaw, Monte Downare, Clay Helm, Jade Byrne, and Kashton Reynolds.

Perrin, an animal science major from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada, ended the regular season in first place in saddle bronc riding with 1,210 points. Coming in second with 1,090 season points was West, an ag business major who comes to Casper from Hereford, South Dakota. Heathershaw took third with 960 season points. Heathershaw is from Quinn, South Dakota, and is majoring in agriculture.

Downare will compete in bareback riding and took second in the season standings with 980 points. The ag business major hails from Hartsel, Colorado.

The final three competing for Casper College are team ropers Helm, Byrne, and Reynolds. Helm and Byrne will rope together, with Helm as the header and Byrne as the heeler. Helm is an accounting major from Miles City, Montana, and Byrne is an ag business major from Martin, South Dakota. Reynolds, a business administration major from Rozet, Wyoming, who is a heeler, will compete with a cowboy from another school.

All participants will have three opportunities to score points at the CNFR. The top 12 qualified contestants in each event and the top 12 teams in the team roping event will compete in the CNFR finals on Saturday, June 21.

5 of History's Most Horrifying and Deadly Bear Attacks Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM