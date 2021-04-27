Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Against Ultra-rich Montana Club

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Jamaican citizens recruited to work at a Montana ski resort for the ultra-rich have reached a $1 million settlement over allegations they were discriminated against and paid less than other employees to do the same work.

About 90 workers will receive checks ranging from less than $1,000 to more than $14,000 under the settlement with the Yellowstone Club and Georgia-based staffing firm Hospitality Staffing Solutions.

The workers alleged they did not receive tips or service charges included on restaurant and bar bills.

Neither the club nor the staffing agency admitted any liability under the settlement.

Members of the club include Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

