Senator Barrasso: Nancy Pelosi is a Hijacker and an Arsonist

Senator Barrasso recently spoke on the infrastructure deal between Republicans and Democrats, as well as additional funding for COVID relief. Barrasso stated that the country simply can't afford as much additional funding as the Democrats are asking.

"To imagine $4 trillion on top of the $6 trillion already spent on COVID relief; it is an astonishingly high amount of money that our country just cannot afford," Barrasso said.

Barrasso then brought up the bipartisan infrastructure deal, taking the opportunity to point the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and explaining that she has no plans to work with Republicans on the infrastructure deal.

"Nancy Pelosi has made it very clear - she did it on the Sunday show this past week - that that will never see the light of day in the house unless and until the much bigger $3.5 trillion spending bill gets passed in the senate and sent to the house."

Barrasso continued, stating that "There wasn't a negotiation, oh no. It was a hijacking. It's bad for America, bad the for economy. And Nancy Pelosi isn't just a hijacker; she's also an arsonist."

Barrasso meant this metaphorically, but continued to elaborate on and belabor the point.

"She's pouring jet fuel on the flames of inflation with this kind of spending," he said. "So the question becomes, 'Who are going to be the victims of this? Who's going to pay the price?' Well, it's seniors. It's people living on a fixed income. It's young couple starting out. It's all Americans, all of middle class. Anybody that buys gas, groceries, pays rent. Everybody is paying more. Their paychecks are being eaten up by this."

Barrasso then referenced gas prices in Wyoming, noting that it's more than $3.25 a gallon.

"People in Wyoming who fill up now are paying about $25 more per fill-up than they were the day Joe Biden took office," Barrasso pointed out. "Go to the grocery store for weekly shopping trip; you're paying about $25 more from groceries than you were the day Joe Biden came into office."

Barrasso said that Democrats are on a 'spending spree,' and compared them to the Jimmy Carter-era.

"With the Democrats' reckless tax and spending spree, they're taking us back to the days of Jimmy Carter with the Misery Index with high inflation hitting all of America. And let's be clear, when we're talking about real inflation, Nancy Pelosi says, 'Not a penny for roads, not a penny for bridges, not a penny for ports, not a penny for airports, until you pass the $3.5 trillion monstrosity.' "

Finally, Barrasso drew a line in the sand and spoke on behalf of all of his GOP colleagues.

"Let me be very clear," he said. "There is not a Republican in the House or in the Senate who is going to vote for or support this kind of reckless tax and spending spree."

Video of Barrasso's comments can be seen below.