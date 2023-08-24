Natrona County GOP Hosts Party to Mock WyoRINO

It's the four-letter word that arouses the mind with thoughts of inflamed passions, illegitimate liaisons, shocking scandals, heated encounters, and attestations of infidelity.

That's right.

It's RINO -- "Republicans in Name Only."

To celebrate, or at least mock, a website -- WyoRINO.com -- that anonymously rates and labels Wyoming legislators who hold differing views, the Natrona County Republican Party will host, of all things, a party on Sept. 14 in Casper.

The party isn't open just for the Party. The public and the person or persons with WyoRINO.com are invited, too.

“We are calling out whoever is behind WyoRINO.com, to show up and openly discuss issues instead of hiding behind an anonymous website throwing rocks,” County Party Chairman Joe MacGuire said. MacGuire previously represented House District 35. He was defeated by Tony Locke in the Aug. 22, 2022, GOP primary.

WyoRINO.com, rates legislators based on a narrow selection of 10 legislative votes out of hundreds and labels them as RINOs if the legislator does not match by 70% or more of the site’s criteria on its selected issues.

“The fact it is anonymous is the height of cowardice,” MacGuire said.

“We don’t expect the secret rock-thrower will show up,” he said. "But no worries, we are going to have a lot of fun at their expense either way.”

Rod Miller, humor and political columnist for Cowboy State Daily, will emcee the event. Several legislators who have been targeted by the site will also attend.

The party at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 800 N. Poplar, starts with a cash bar at 6 p.m. and then with dinner and the program at 7 p.m.

The $30 tickets include dinner and are available online at www.natronagop.com

The fundraising event will feature a wine and a silent auction to benefit the Natrona County Republican Party.

For information about the event visit www.natronagop.com or call 307-247-2058

Contact Joe MacGuire, chairman, Natrona County Republican Party, at 307-333-3653

