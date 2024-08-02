Senate Unanimously Passes Barrasso Resolution Condemning Trump Assassination Attempt

On July 13 Senator John Barrasso introduced a resolution formally condemning the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. The bipartisan resolution passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent.

The bipartisan resolution also honors Corey Comperatore, who died protecting his family at the rally, as well as David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were critically injured. The resolution calls for unity and civility across the country.

“On July 13, our nation witnessed a horrifying assassination attempt on President Trump. Our country was inches away from a catastrophic event that would have changed the course of our history,” said Senator Barrasso. “Today, the United States Senate came together in condemning this horrifying act against a former president and current Republican candidate for president.

“We also honor the life of a brave American, Corey Comperatore, who did not hesitate to give his life protecting his family. We honor David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were both critically injured. Americans deserve to attend political events and exercise their rights without fear for their lives. Congress is determined to find answers and ensure this never happens again,” continued Senator Barrasso.

Co-sponsors of this resolution include U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fisher (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Jerry Moran (R-Kans.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz), Angus King (I-Maine), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), Ed Markey (D- Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

See the full resolution here.

Southridge Elementary Brings History to Life March 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM