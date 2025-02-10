Sen. Barrasso is at the Super Bowl with Donald Trump

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Sunday, the NFL held Super Bowl LIX, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for professional football supremacy. Thousands of people are in attendance, including the new President of the United States, Donald Trump. And he wasn’t alone.

Wyoming’s own senator, John Barrasso, joined Trump at the Super Bowl — even seemingly flying on Air Force One to get there.

“Thanks for the ride to the Super Bowl,” Barrasso wrote in a social media post.



The photograph accompanying the post showed Barrasso standing with a variety of his Republican contemporaries.

That wasn’t all, though. In case anybody missed his first post, Barrasso posted another photograph, this time with him posing next to the POTUS himself.

“Ready to watch Super Bowl LIX with POTUS,” Barrasso wrote.

In between landing on the ground and making his way to the Super Bowl suite, Sen. Barrasso even put on a red tie, similar to Trump’s signature neckwear.



It’s unknown whom the Senator is rooting for in the big game, which sees Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of Philadelphia Eagles.

The Night Donald Trump "Bought" WWE's Monday Night Raw

PEEK INSIDE: A Trump Tower Luxury Condo Gallery Credit: Josh Lipton - Compass