Semi Off the Bridge – I-25 and HWY 20-26 in Casper
Natrona County Fire District News Release:
On the evening of Friday, March 31st, 2023, multiple fire, ems and law enforcement agencies responded to a vehicle accident at the Interstate 25 (I-25) bridge that passes over the Hwy 20-26 Bypass (mm 189.51).
A semi truck and trailer was traveling southbound on I-25 when it collided with the guardrail on the bridge, rotating it to its passenger side in the air, continued off the bridge and landed on the HWY 20-26 Bypass below.
Casper Fire-EMS Engine 1 was clearing a separate incident in the area and witnessed the semi go off the bridge. Engine 1 immediately responded to the wreck and called for more units to respond.Multiple other reporting parties also called 911, into the Casper Public Safety Communications Center and dispatched appropriate units to the scene.
Units from the Natrona County Fire District, Casper Fire-EMS Department, Mills Fire Department, Natrona County Sheriffs Department, Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Banner Health - Wyoming Medical Center all responded.
One patient was transported as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi was able to self extricate from the truck and was immediately treated and transported to Wyoming Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. Last known condition of the patient was stable.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash, and the cause is currently unknown. We would like to thank all agencies involved in this incident and we are all very thankful that this incident did not end in tragedy. Be safe out there Natrona County.