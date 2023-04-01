Semi Off the Bridge – I-25 and HWY 20-26 in Casper

On the evening of Friday, March 31st, 2023, multiple fire, ems and law enforcement agencies responded to a vehicle accident at the Interstate 25 (I-25) bridge that passes over the Hwy 20-26 Bypass (mm 189.51).

A semi truck and trailer was traveling southbound on I-25 when it collided with the guardrail on the bridge, rotating it to its passenger side in the air, continued off the bridge and landed on the HWY 20-26 Bypass below.