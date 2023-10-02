Self Help Center Held Candlelight Vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Sunday evening at the Tate Pumphouse, the Self Help Center held a candlight vigil for domestic violence awareness.

The evening was hosted by the Self Help Center's Executive Director, Jennifer Dyer.

Community leaders spoke in support of ending violence and supporting those whose lives are impacted by abuse.

This event honors the victims and their loved ones whose lives have been devastated by domestic abuse.

The Self Help Center provides 24 hour crisis intervention, an emergency safe house, and support services to domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, and elder abuse victims as well as substance use treatment.

The center is a private nonprofit organized in 1878.

They are a volunteer board and funded by federal, state and local grants, corporate/private foundations, fundraising, Division of Victim Services, United Way, and private donations. Sponsored by Division of Victims Services.

They can be reached at (307) 235-2814.

