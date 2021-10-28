Secret Service: Man Caught With Credit Card Skimmer In Wyoming

Federal authorities in Wyoming say they busted a man with credit and debit card skimming equipment — and he had over 400 card numbers in his possession.

According to documents filed in US District Court for Wyoming, Miguel Hernandez-Quintero is charged with illegal possession of device-making equipment and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices.

He faces up to 25 years behind bars, $500,000 in fines if he's convicted.

Hernandez-Quintero has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to a criminal complaint, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped Hernandez-Quintero in May for speeding in Uinta County.

A search of Hernandez-Quintero's vehicle ensued in which the trooper seized two cell phones, two gas pump credit/debit card skimmer devices, multiple computer cables, several small-sized keys and a credit card/magnetic stripe reader.

Roughly a month later, a US Secret Service Agent found emails associated with Hernandez-Quintero containing roughly 100 different and unique credit and debit card numbers.

An additional search located another 400 different and unique credit/debit card numbers, the complaint states.