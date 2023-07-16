Search and Rescue Locate Missing Hiker on Muddy Mountain
UPDATE:Search and Rescue personnel located the missing man in the area. NCSO stated in a release that he was safe.
---
According to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, a search and rescue operation is actively looking for an overdue hiker in the Rim Campground area on Muddy Mountain.
The hiker is described as a 74-year-old white male, 5'2" tall and 200 pounds with short white hair, and he speaks Ukrainian.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a dark blue baseball cap, and black and red sneakers.
If you have any information that may assist in locating him, NCSO has asked that you please make a report to dispatch at (307) 235-9282.
There are military helicopters, trackers on foot, K9s, and specialized equipment in the area as part of the rescue. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.