False Report Prompted Large-Scale Search and Rescue Response

Yesterday a Casper man was reported missing, launching a large-scale search and rescue response. It is now believed to be a false report.

The initial call indicated that a man had fallen into the river and could not get out. Multiple agencies responded immediately, deploying officers, boats, drones, and search teams in the area. This particular response involved nearly a dozen Natrona County agencies.

Before noon that same day, however, investigators confirmed the individual was safe at his residence and the search was suspended.

As part of the follow-up investigation, officers interviewed the reporting party at length. His statements were inconsistent, and evidence indicated he was under the influence of multiple substances when he placed the call. Based on these findings, investigators believe the report was false and that no river rescue was ever needed.

The Casper Police Department stresses that all reports of emergencies are taken with the utmost seriousness. Based on the information provided, officers and partner agencies had credible reason to believe a person had fallen into the river during hours of low visibility, necessitating a coordinated search and rescue operation. First responders have a responsibility to continue such efforts until the individual is found.

Read the ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Local agencies are actively searching for a missing man who fell into the river early this morning.

Police responded to West F Street at about 2:00 a.m. this morning after getting information that two brothers had been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol when they fell into the river. One was able to reach the shore and call for help, but the other man did not. As of 10:38 a.m. he has not been located.

Search efforts by foot, drone, and boat were immediately initiated by multiple agencies.

Due to limited visibility, operations were suspended until sunrise and have since resumed. With the assistance of Natrona County Emergency Management, a coordinated search and rescue operation is ongoing, involving multiple agencies and specialized equipment.

At this point in the investigation, this incident is believed to be isolated, no foul play is suspected, and there is no threat to the public.

On-site volunteer assistance is not being requested at this time.

