SE Wyoming Warming Trend This Week, Then Thunderstorms, Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a change from the winter weather that much of southeast Wyoming experienced over the last few days.

And while the wind will not entirely go away, it will be the more typical 35-40 mph winds that are common in the area as opposed to the hurricane-force gales seen in recent days.

But thunderstorms and some snow may be headed our way later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:

A nice warming trend is expected through midweek with highs climbing back into the upper 60s and 70s with pleasant early morning temperatures. The next Pacific cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms and some mountain snow later this week and into early next weekend.

