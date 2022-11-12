SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, in one word cold! A dry cold front settles into the area Sunday that will stick with us through mid week. Expect highs only in the 20s and 30s for most locations, with overnight lows falling into the single digits for most locations Monay through Wednesday. Our next chance for snow looks to be Thursday, when our next cold front moves into the area from the northwest.''