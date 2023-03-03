SE Wyoming Mountains Face Possibly Heavy Snow, Wind, Blowing Snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains of southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The winter weather is expected in two waves.

The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges to 11 PM tonight. Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, as well as blowing snow with wind gusts up to 45 MPH. After a lull through most of the day Saturday, another Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 PM Saturday to 5 PM Sunday for an additional 5 to 10 inches of snowfall with blowing snow and winds gusting up to 60 mph. In these conditions, hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented and lost due to the very poor visibility.



Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Today A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind around 15 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of snow before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 21. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Monday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Here is the Laramie Forecast:

Today A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Monday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.