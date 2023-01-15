6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday.

The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra Madre mountain range, valid from 11 PM MST tonight until 5 AM MST Monday. Periods of light to moderate snow will result in accumulations of 6 to 10 inches at elevations above 8500 feet. Use caution.