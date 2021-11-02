SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 10 Inches Of Snow By Wednesday

The Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountain ranges could get 10 inches of snow by Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 AM Wednesday for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. Expect light to moderate snow with total snowfall accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. The heaviest snowfall will be during the day on Tuesday. Impacts will be mainly to hunters and hikers. Poor visibility in moderate snow could lead to you becoming disoriented or lost. Plan on slippery road conditions.''

